Video Shows Bear Crashing Kid's Birthday Party, Eating Cupcakes

Video shared online shows a bear interrupting a young child's birthday and feasting on all of the cupcakes in sight.

WTNH shared a clip of the incident, which took place at at a party for a 2-year-old named Cyrus.

The child's father, Rauf Majidian said the children were running around and dancing to the Junglebook song 'The Bare Necessities,' sung by the bear character, Baloo, before an actual bear uninvitedly joined the party.

The child's mother, Laura Majidian, said she grabbed "armfuls of children" to pull them away from the bear, who came out of the woods during the outdoor party.

The mother said that the bear wasn't aggressive and instead was focused on the picnic table nearby.

Several party guests yelled at the bear to leave, but the large animal instead ate all the cupcakes sitting on a tray outside.