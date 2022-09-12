Washington City Among The Best In The U.S. For Buying A House

By Zuri Anderson

September 12, 2022

Bellevue Downtown Park on a Sunny Day - Drone Shot
Photo: Getty Images

The housing market has been wild over the last few years, especially with prices and mortgage rates skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're a real estate agent or a home seller, experts say the value of a home is beyond just square footage and style now.

That's where WalletHub comes in. The financial website pinpointed the best cities to buy a house this year. Here's how they determined their rankings:

"To determine the best local real-estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home-price appreciation to job growth."

One Washington city broke into the Top 15, and that honor goes to Bellevue!

Located near Seattle, this city ranked at No. 14 and got kudos for super low foreclosure rates. When it comes to ranking by size, Bellevue came in the No. 5 spot for small cities.

Here are the Top 15 places to buy a house in the country:

  1. Frisco, Texas
  2. Allen, Texas
  3. McKinney, Texas
  4. Austin, Texas
  5. Nashville, Tennessee
  6. Cary, North Carolina
  7. Gilbert, Arizona
  8. Denton, Texas
  9. Peoria, Arizona
  10. Richardson, Texas
  11. Fort Worth, Texas
  12. Durham, North Carolina
  13. Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  14. Bellevue, Washington
  15. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Check out the full study on WalletHub's website.

