Car Bomb Detonates Outside Funeral, Suspect Shoots At Responding Employees

Authorities in Auburn, Washington, are asking the public for help identifying two suspects responsible for a car bombing on August 23. Officials said that the car was parked at Mountain View Cemetery during a funeral when it exploded, sparking a massive fire.

Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching a black Lexus and throwing something inside.

"They saw a guy run up to the window and break it," an employee, who asked not to be identified for safety, told KIRO. "Then, not even 30 seconds later, the car exploded."

As employees responded to the explosion, a passenger in the suspect's vehicle opened fire as they fled the scene.

There were between 60 and 80 people at the funeral. Miraculously, nobody was injured in the bombing, but the explosion and fire did damage the surrounding trees.

Police have not been able to identify the suspect responsible for throwing the explosive device and released photos of the getaway vehicle, a black Acura RL with no license plates. In addition, investigators have not determined a motive for the car bombing.

"It's a very unusual situation. It's one we really want to figure out," said Kolby Crossley, a spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department. "The passenger was the one who threw the explosive device, and the passenger was also the one who shot the rounds. But there was also someone who was driving him."