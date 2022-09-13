Demi Lovato Says HOLY FVCK Tour Will Be Her Last: 'I Can't Do This Anymore'

Demi Lovato is saying goodbye to touring, although it might not be a "HAPPY ENDING."

In a series of now-deleted posts on her Instagram Story, the "SKIN OF MY TEETH" singer revealed she was ill. "I'm so f---ing sick I can't get out of bed 😞🤒 I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys," she captioned the photos of what looks like a hotel room window, according to Pop Crave.

Demi is currently on the road for her "HOLY FVCK" tour with dates scheduled across North America through the start of November. On Tuesday (September 13), Demi is scheduled to perform at Chile's Movistar Arena.