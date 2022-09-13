Demi Lovato Says HOLY FVCK Tour Will Be Her Last: 'I Can't Do This Anymore'

By Dani Medina

September 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato is saying goodbye to touring, although it might not be a "HAPPY ENDING."

In a series of now-deleted posts on her Instagram Story, the "SKIN OF MY TEETH" singer revealed she was ill. "I'm so f---ing sick I can't get out of bed 😞🤒 I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys," she captioned the photos of what looks like a hotel room window, according to Pop Crave.

Demi is currently on the road for her "HOLY FVCK" tour with dates scheduled across North America through the start of November. On Tuesday (September 13), Demi is scheduled to perform at Chile's Movistar Arena.

Here's a look at the remaining "HOLY FVCK" tour dates:

  • September 22: Wheatland, CA
  • September 23: Reno, NV
  • September 25: Portland, OR
  • September 27: San Francisco, CA
  • September 28: Inglewood, CA
  • September 30: Las Vegas, NV
  • October 3: Denver, CO
  • October 5: Rosemont, IL
  • October 7: Detroit, MI
  • October 9: Wallingford, CT
  • October 10, Washington, D.C.
  • October 12: Philadelphia, PA
  • October 13: Boston, MA
  • October 15: Toronto, ON
  • October 16: Montreal, OC
  • October 18: New York, New York
  • October 19, New York, New York
  • October 21: Charlotte, NC
  • October 23: Atlanta, GA
  • October 25: Nashville, TN
  • October 28: Tampa, FL
  • October 30: Hollywood, FL
  • November 1: New Orleans, LA
  • November 3: Houston, TX
  • November 6: Irving, TX
Demi Lovato
