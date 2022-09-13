Former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr Dies At 76

Former United States Solicitor General Ken Starr died on Tuesday (September 13) at the age of 76. His family said that he died at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston of complications from surgery.

Ken Starr was best known for heading the Whitewater investigation into former President Bill Clinton and his associates. During his career, he also argued 36 cases in front of the Supreme Court, including 25 during his tenure as Solicitor General.

"We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first. The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him. He is now with his Lord and Savior," Starr's wife Alice Mendell Starr said in a statement.