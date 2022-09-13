Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Denver

Colorado is a landlocked state, but that doesn't mean Denver can't get delicious seafood. The Mile High City has plenty of eateries serving up oysters, fried shrimp, salmon, and other delicious dishes from the sea. One spot may have better seating options, while the other has a mouth-watering dish you might want to try. If you're drowning in decisions, Yelp can help.

We found the five best seafood restaurants in the Denver area by searching under the "Seafood" tag and filtering by the highest rating.

According to Yelp, Seafood Empire claimed the top spot!

Located at 6981 W Alaska Dr. in Lakewood, this business is serving all kinds of delicious dishes, from boils and fried baskets to stacked combos. Yelpers recommend getting the boats if you're bringing people with you, which are stuffed with crawfish, Dungeness crab, snow crab, lobster tail, shrimp, oysters and more depending on which one you get.

Here are four more amazing burger restaurants behind Seafood Empire:

Turtle Boat: This shop prides itself on its poke salads, which can come with ahi tuna, striped bass, crab, and other options.

Mr. Peralta Mariscos: Mexican restaurant dishing out huge seafood platters, so much sure to bring friends or family!

Eddie V's Prime Seafood: This critically-acclaimed steakhouse has outstanding dishes such as Chilean sea bass, Kung Pao calamari, and Maine lobster tacos.

Clawful: A Vietnamese cajun restaurant? Say no more. Diners can enjoy crawfish, shrimp, snow crabs, mussels, clams, and more.

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Yelp.