Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Miami

If you're craving seafood, you won't have to look far in Miami. The Magic City has plenty of eateries serving up oysters, fried shrimp, salmon, and other delicious dishes from the sea. One spot may have better seating options, while the other has a mouth-watering dish you might want to try. If you're drowning in decisions, Yelp can help.

We found the five best seafood restaurants in the Miami area by searching under the "Seafood" tag and filtering by the highest rating.

According to Yelp, an Asian fusion restaurant claimed the top spot: Cajun Boil!

Located at 10162 W Flagler Street, this business is serving "premium quality seafood mixed with traditional Cajun flavors and an Asian twist," according to the website. Yelpers can't get enough of their flavorful boils and crab legs. You can also order fried rice, noodle dishes, po'boys, mac and cheese, and much more.

Here are four more amazing burger restaurants behind Cajun Boil:

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill: Family-owned fish market offering many delicious dishes, including conch fritters, shrimp Philly sandwiches, tuna tostones, and much more.

CVI.CHE 105: Popular hangout with plenty of Peruvian cuisine and seafood items on the menu.

Ella’s Oyster Bar: Yelpers say this place serves the freshest oysters! They also recommend dropping by during Happy Hour.

The Fatty Crab: A restaurant and cocktail bar serving New Orleans cuisine and irresistible seafood boil.

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Yelp.