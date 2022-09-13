Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Seattle

If you're craving seafood, you won't have to look far in Seattle. The Emerald City has plenty of eateries serving up oysters, fried shrimp, salmon, and other delicious dishes from the sea. One spot may have better seating options, while the other has a mouth-watering dish you might want to try. If you're drowning in decisions, Yelp can help.

We found the five best seafood restaurants in the Seattle area by searching under the "Seafood" tag and filtering by the highest rating.

According to Yelp, a food truck operating in Queen Anne came out on top: Errick’s Seafood and More!

Chef Errick Than's exciting dishes have people clamoring for more. The food truck already has five stars on Yelp with only 11 reviews! If you want seafood boils, Asian cuisine and American comfort food, Errick's is right up your alley.

Here are four more amazing burger restaurants behind Errick's Seafood and More:

Restaurant Christine (Wallingford): Half-shell oysters, seared scallops, and sea bass are on the menu.

Local Tide (Fremont): Specializing in seafood sandwiches, this restaurant serves fried fish, salmon, crab rolls, and much more.

Le Coin (Fremont): A "relaxed and fun" restaurant offering delicious dishes like sablefish and grilled octopus.

Seabird: You'll be spoiled for choice at this restaurant. Menu items include seaweed bread, Dungeness crab, wood-fired halibut, and other yummy options.

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Yelp.