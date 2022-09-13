Here's The Best College In Colorado

When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Colorado:

"Most four-year colleges in Colorado are located in the metropolitan areas of Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins, and the capital city, Denver," according to the website. "The state is known for its large research universities, which host notable engineering and applied sciences degree programs, but many midsize and small schools are also located throughout the state."

Plus, it's nice to know your alma mater may be one of the best schools in a region. Researchers say the top university in the Centennial State is...

Colorado School of Mines in Golden!