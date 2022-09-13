Nursing Home Apologizes After Hiring Strippers For Seniors In Wheelchairs

A nursing home in Taiwan was forced to issue an apology after a video posted on social media showed a stripper putting on a raunchy performance for some of the seniors. According to the New York Post, the incident occurred at the Taoyuan Veterans Home during a celebration for the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday.

The state-run facility serves as a home for retired military veterans.

A video of the incident was recorded by an attendee and posted on Facebook. The 35-second clip shows the scantily-clad dancer performing for a crowd of about a dozen men in wheelchairs. The men can be seen laughing, clapping, and enjoying the performance. The dancer also gave one of the men a quick lapdance.

The video quickly went viral and sparked outrage. The nursing home issued a statement apologizing for hiring an adult entertainer. They canceled the remaining events and will be "more cautious" when arranging future parties.

"The intention of the event was to entertain residents and make them happy. We are very sorry for the offense that was caused."