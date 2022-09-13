Popular Texas Burger Chain Suddenly Shutters All Locations

By Dani Medina

September 13, 2022

Popular burger chain Hometown Burger announced over the weekend it would be shuttering all its locations in a mysterious social media post which has since been deleted.

The restaurant's website landing page now shows the message, "PERMANENTLY CLOSED. We thank you for your business over the years. We'll see you on the flip side." According to MySanAntonio, similar language was used in the now-deleted Facebook post on Sunday (September 11). "It is with a heavy heart we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown Burger locations," it said.

The reason for Hometown Burger's abrupt closure has not been made public.

There were eight Hometown Burger locations in San Antonio and New Braunfels.

