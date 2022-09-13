TJ Watt Shares Perfect Meme To Reveal Injury Status

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt is expected to return from injury sooner than initially feared.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year shared a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator saying "I'll be back" amid reports that he was expected to rehabilitate his pectoral tear rather than opting for season-ending surgery, which would've been necessary had he torn the tendon.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero both reported that rehabilitation was an option for Watt as he gathered multiple opinions on the injury, which he experienced late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 23-20 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"#Steelers LB TJ Watt suffered a torn pec muscle, but did not tear the tendon. That’s why, as he says, he’ll be back," Rapoport tweeted. "It’s about six weeks of rehab, then Watt could be able to return — with no surgery."