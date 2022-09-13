Tokischa Reveals How She Changed Her Life & Why She Looks Up To Nicki Minaj
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2022
Tokischa is opening up about her journey to stardom after releasing numerous hits with the biggest names in the Latin world, and rubbing more than just elbows with Madonna.
On Tuesday, September 13, the Dominican rapper pulled up to The Angie Martinez Show to talk about everything from her early upbringing to how she managed to get into Queen of Pop's good graces. Madonna and Tokischa have been spotted were recently spotted getting cozy at a couple of events during New York Fashion Week. Despite speculation about their status, Tokischa says she's just grateful for their friendship.
Tokischa hasn't been active in the music industry for long, but she continues to make a lasting impression with every song she drops and every appearance she makes. Prior to her music career, she grew up in Los Frailes in Santo Domingo. The rapper claims she was a rebellious kid and admitted to spending way too much money on drugs and alcohol. She tells Angie that she decided to get clean after she watched a documentary about rock stars overdosing, and had a run-in with police.
The 26-year-old rapper made her official debut in 2018 with her song “Pícala” featuring Tivi Gunz. Since then, she's worked with the likes of J. Balvin, Rosalia, Danny Ocean, Eladio Carrion, Yailin la Mas Viral, and EDM artist Marshmello. Last month, she hopped on Ozuna's "Somos Iguales" and released her latest single "Delincuente" featuring Anuel AA and Ñengo Flow. Following scenes from her rendezvous with Madonna, a snippet of their upcoming collaboration hit the Internet but there's no release date for the song just yet.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Tokischa also describes her admiration for another Queen in the music industry, Nicki Minaj. The rapper revealed that she looks up to the "Super Freaky Girl" lyricist. See why Nicki inspires her so much by watching the entire interview below.