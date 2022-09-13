Twitter Shareholders Vote To Approve Elon Musk's $44 Billion Takeover

Twitter shareholders voted to approve Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover bid of the social media company. Musk has been trying to cancel the deal to take the company private, claiming he was misled by the company over the number of active users and bots on the platform.

The deal would have paid shareholders $54.20 per share, which is about 25% higher than the $41 per share it was trading at when stocks opened on Tuesday (September 13) morning.

Twitter has sued Musk, trying to force him to abide by the original terms of his takeover bid. The case will be heard in October in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

The vote occurred on the same day that former Twitter security chief turned whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about the company's lax security and privacy practices.

Musk has also cited the accusations made by Zatko as he tries to terminate the $44 billion deal.