Hackers Use Popular School Messaging App To Send Explicit Photo To Parents

A popular messaging app used by parents, teachers, and students was hacked and used to send an explicit photo to parents. NBC News reported that parents in several states, including Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, and Texas, received a link to an x-rated image through the messaging app SeeSaw.

Even though the message only contained a bit.ly URL linking to the photo, SeeSaw automatically displayed the image of a popular meme showing a man engaged in an explicit act.

SeeSaw said that several "accounts were compromised by an outside actor." The company said it reset the passwords for those accounts and was working to remove the image and link.

It was brought to our attention that a link to an inappropriate image was being shared via the Messages feature. It appears that specific accounts were compromised by an outside actor," SeeSaw said.

"We take this incident extremely seriously. We've turned OFF Messages temporarily for all users while we investigate to prevent further spread of this image from being sent or seen by any Seesaw users."

In an update just before 11 a.m. PT, SeeSaw said it had restored the messaging feature after confirming that the links were no longer accessible.

The company did not say how many of its ten million users were impacted by the hackers.