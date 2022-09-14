In Surprise Move, Parkland Shooter's Defense Abruptly Rests Their Case

In a shocking move, the defense lawyers for the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, abruptly rested their case in the penalty trial.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was not happy with the sudden decision and voiced her displeasure, lambasting Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill.

"We're not playing chess," Judge Scherer said. "This is the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try the case."

"I honestly have never experienced [this] level of unprofessionalism in my career. It's, it's unbelievable," she added.

McNeill tried to interject to defend herself, but Scherer quickly silenced her.

"I don't want to hear it, I don't want hear it," Scherer said. "You've been insulting me the entire trial, blatantly taking your headphones off, arguing with me, storming out, coming late intentionally if you don't like my rulings."

Nikolas Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty last year to 17 counts of first-degree murder. The penalty trial will determine if he will be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The trial will resume on September 27, and closing arguments are expected to start on October 10.