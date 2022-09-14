Lil Durk Leaves Instagram Amid More Rumors About Split From India Royale
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2022
Lil Durk reportedly deleted his Instagram account after more questionable rumors about his apparent split with India Royale began to make its rounds throughout social media.
On Tuesday night, September 13, fans began to notice that the 7220 rapper's IG page was taken down after he had just broken his silence about unconfirmed rumors of his alleged breakup with his fiancée. As more people started commenting on Durk and India's status, more rumors began to circulate. Fans believe the couple broke up because Durk allegedly cheated on Royale and may have another child on the way.
Prior to leaving Instagram, Lil Durk had responded to the wave of rumors surrounding him and his fiancée in a single Instagram Story. Coincidentally, India Royale also took to her Instagram Story to break her silence.
"That 😻 mines 4ever welcome to death row b***h," Lil Durk wrote.
"🧢" India posted to her story.
Fans started to incite breakup rumors after they noticed India recently unfollowed Durk on Instagram and even tweeted "I'm a free agent" earlier this week. However, since neither of their recent responses provided definitive answers, there's still no flat-out confirmation that the couple have officially broken up.
The couple began dating in 2017 and brought their first child together, Willow Banks, a year later. In December 2021, Durk caught everyone by surprised when he proposed to India during his set at WGCI’s Big Jam Concert. The audience roared with cheers right before his girlfriend accepted. The rapper continued to boast about his love for her in interviews and social media. We'll see if either them will address the latest rumors going around.