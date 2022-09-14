MyPillow Guy Says His Phone Was Seized At Hardee's
By Jason Hall
September 14, 2022
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said his cellphone was seized by the FBI while he was at the drive-thru of a Hardee's restaurant, according to the Daily Beast.
Lindell, a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, also shared a copy of a grand jury subpoena from a federal prosecutor in Colorado, as well as what appears to be a copy of a search warrant linked to a federal investigation into beached voting machines in Mesa County, Colorado, on his verified social media accounts.
The warrant posted by Lindell requests “all records and information on the LINDELL CELLPHONE that constitute fruits, evidence, or instrumentalities of violations” in relation to identity theft, intentional damage to a protected computer, and conspiracy to commit the previous two crimes and cites violations involving several individuals, including Michael Lindell, "among other co-conspirators known and unknown to the government."
The Daily Beast said it reached out to the Denver FBI field office, which said it couldn't comment on individual cases but, “without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.”
Additionally, the website said its request for comment to the U.S. attorney's office in Colorado was declined.
"Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us and behind us and I said, 'These are either bad guys or the FBI.' Well, it turns out they were the FBI," Lindell said on his internet show, The Lindell Report.
"He goes, 'Well, I got some bad news ... he goes, 'We're taking your cellphone. We have a warrant for your cellphone,'" Lindell added.
Former President Trump posted the following response to news of Lindell's phone being seized on his TruthSocial.com account Tuesday night: "Breaking News: Mike Lindell, “THE Pillow Guy,” was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can’t let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!"