MyPillow Guy Says His Phone Was Seized At Hardee's

The Daily Beast said it reached out to the Denver FBI field office, which said it couldn't comment on individual cases but, “without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.”

Additionally, the website said its request for comment to the U.S. attorney's office in Colorado was declined.

"Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us and behind us and I said, 'These are either bad guys or the FBI.' Well, it turns out they were the FBI," Lindell said on his internet show, The Lindell Report.

"He goes, 'Well, I got some bad news ... he goes, 'We're taking your cellphone. We have a warrant for your cellphone,'" Lindell added.

Former President Trump posted the following response to news of Lindell's phone being seized on his TruthSocial.com account Tuesday night: "Breaking News: Mike Lindell, “THE Pillow Guy,” was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can’t let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!"