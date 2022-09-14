Prince William & Harry Walk Behind The Queen's Coffin In Somber Ceremony

As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin continues on one of its final journeys, her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied the coffin as it left Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, September 14th, the two brothers walked behind the Queen's coffin as the royal procession continued from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where her body will lie in state for four full days.

Prince William and Harry walked side-by-side during the somber ceremony. As previously reported, as an inactive member of the royal family, Harry was dressed in a regular suit and tie while Prince William walked in his military uniform. Prince Andrew was also dressed in civilian clothes after Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his Royal duties after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced.