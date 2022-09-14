R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell," the message said. "He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him."



Born in Gary, Indiana, Powell got his break in 1993 when he signed to Silas Records. Three years later, he dropped his debut album which features contributions from Stokley Williams, Poke & Tone aka Trackmasters, Chris Stokes and others. His self-titled LP also features his smash hit "You." The song garnered so much attention that Powell decided to include it on his second album 'Bout It, which dropped in 1998. The following year, Jesse Powell released "You" as an official single and it really took off. It ended up peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.



Powell dropped his third album JP in 2001 and followed up with Jesse in 2003, which was his fourth and final album before he retired from the music industry. Rest in peace, Jesse Powell.