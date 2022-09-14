Rookie Cop Resigns After Department Discovers Her OnlyFans Page

A rookie police officer in Detroit decided to resign after officials discovered she had an OnlyFans page. Janelle Zielinski graduated from the police academy in March and was hired by the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit Police Chief James White discovered that Zielinski had been running an OnlyFans page on Tuesday (September 13) and suspended her pending an investigation. He then learned that Zielinski had already submitted a resignation letter a day earlier. While it was effective starting on September 23, she is no longer working because of the suspension.

Zielinski did not post any photos in her uniform on OnlyFans, but she did share photos of herself in uniform on her personal Instagram, which had a link to her explicit OnlyFans page.

"One of our officers through her Instagram account had a paywall set up and was posting pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall," Chris Graveline, the director of the Detroit Police Department's Professional Standards section, told WJBK.

"One of the bedrocks of DPD is you have to keep your private life unsullied as well. This is a major point of emphasis to our officers so when we see something like this, Command moves very quickly. Chief White takes these things very seriously because it represents not just DPD but all of the city of Detroit," Graveline added.

Zielinski has not commented on her decision to resign.