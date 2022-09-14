This Is Minnesota’s Best Sports Bar

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams, argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named the Pourhouse in Minneapolis as the top dog in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Housed in a 12,000 square-foot building, this Prohibition-themed hotspot in Minneapolis, Minnesota calls itself a "jack of all trades" for sports, nightlife, private events, and more. Prepare to be dazzled by massive 25-foot high-definition projection screen, which immerses you into the action of top sports games. There are also plenty of other flat screen televisions throughout the two-level space — 50 to be exact. You also never have to worry about elbowing your way to the front of the bar considering there are five of them. Just try not to get lost in one of the Pourhouse's hidden passageways!

