This Is Missouri’s Best Sports Bar

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams, argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named Chappell's in Kansas City as the top dog in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

Not only is Chappell's in Kansas City, Missouri a classic destination for sports watching, it's also a mecca for sports paraphernalia. Lauded by USA Today as one of the top 10 sports bars in the country, authentic artifacts and collector memorabilia from famous sports teams and players plaster every inch of Chappell's walls from floor to ceiling. People come from across the country to admire Chappell's astounding museum of sports history. The menu isn't too shabby either, offering typical bar grub like buttermilk chicken tenders and BBQ wings. In the words of its owner, Jim Chappell, who opened the bar in 1986, "People visit to see the collection, but always come back for the food."

