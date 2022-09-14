This Is Nebraska’s Best Sports Bar

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams, argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named the Homy Inn in Omaha as the top dog in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about it:

About as iconic as the Chimney Rock National Historic Site is the tap handle dispensing champagne on draft at The Homy Inn in Omaha. In fact, the well-worn bar serves four varieties of Champagne-on-tap — sweet, dry, strawberry, and peach. Homy was established in 1956 and has as storied a past as any neighborhood joint. Come here for the bubbly but stay (till 2 a.m. every night) to admire the vintage baseball cards and befriend the regulars.

