WATCH: Police Rescue Mother, Two Children From Raging Floodwaters

Dramatic body camera footage shows San Bernardino police officers rescuing a mother and her two children from fast-moving floodwaters. As the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay moved inland, they brought heavy rain to parts of Southern California, prompting flash flood warnings to be issued across the region.

On Sunday, just after 6 p.m., officers were called by a woman for an unrelated issue, according to the SoCal News Outlet. When officers arrived, they found the woman and her two children were being swept away by the raging floodwaters. The officers managed to pull one of the children to safety and then used a human chain to rescue the other child and their mother.

The woman and her children were unharmed during the terrifying experience.

"Thank you @SocalNewsOutlet for capturing our officers rescue a mother and her children from being swept away during a dangerous flash flood. Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," the department wrote on Twitter in reply to a video of the rescue.

The department also released the body camera footage showing the officers pulling everybody to safety.