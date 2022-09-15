Fivio Foreign, Tems & Kodak Black Will Perform At Powerhouse NYC 2022
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2022
Fivio Foreign, Kodak Black and Tems have been confirmed to perform at this year's Powerhouse NYC hosted by Angie Martinez.
On Tuesday, September 13, Power 105.1 announced the first wave of artists who will appear on the lineup for Powerhouse NYC 2022. New York's own Fivio Foreign, Florida rapper Kodak Black and Nigerian singer Tems will hit the stage along with Moneybagg Yo, DJ Spinking & Friends plus more. Fans can expect other artists to be added to the lineup in the coming weeks. The show, powered by Hennessy, is going down on October 29 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B again this year at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse,” said Thea Mitchem, Executive VP of Programming at Power 105.1. “This will be an unforgettable show that fans will not want to miss!”
Powerhouse NYC 2021 featured a handful of Hip-Hop's trending artists like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Migos, Saweetie, Polo G, Sleepy Hallow, Fetty Wap and many more hit the stage. There were plenty of memorable moments on stage, like when Fivio Foreign surprised the audience by bringing out Dream Doll. Meanwhile, Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel and Fetty Luciano sat down for their first interview together backstage.
Tickets for Powerhouse NYC 2022 are set to go on sale via Ticketmaster this Friday, September 16. For more details about the show and how to buy tickets, head over to the official website. Make sure to cop them now before they sell out!