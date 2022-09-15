Fivio Foreign, Tems & Kodak Black Will Perform At Powerhouse NYC 2022

Fivio Foreign, Kodak Black and Tems have been confirmed to perform at this year's Powerhouse NYC hosted by Angie Martinez.



On Tuesday, September 13, Power 105.1 announced the first wave of artists who will appear on the lineup for Powerhouse NYC 2022. New York's own Fivio Foreign, Florida rapper Kodak Black and Nigerian singer Tems will hit the stage along with Moneybagg Yo, DJ Spinking & Friends plus more. Fans can expect other artists to be added to the lineup in the coming weeks. The show, powered by Hennessy, is going down on October 29 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.