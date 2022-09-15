iHeartRadio LIVE with Carrie Underwood To Premiere in VR

Carrie Underwood is kicking off her "Denim & Rhinestones" Tour soon, but fans will get to see the country star perform her new music live a little bit early during her iHeartRadio LIVE show on September 29th. As part of a new partnership with iHeartRadio and Meta, this concert is the first of more shows to be announced this fall.

The "Denim & Rhinestones" Tour is in support of Underwood's latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, which was released earlier this year in June. The new album showcases twelve new songs, including tracks like "Ghost Story," "Pink Champagne," "Burn" and more.

During her iHeartRadio LIVE show, fans will get to see Carrie perform some of her Denim & Rhinestones songs, as well as talk about the new album and more during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Brooke Taylor.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with Carrie Underwood on Thursday, September 29th at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Fans with a Meta Quest 2 headset can view the VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds and on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio Country stations, as well as on the iHeartRadio app via the iHeartCountry Radio station.

In a statement, Carrie explained of her iHeartRadio LIVE show, "I'm thrilled to be partnering with iHeartRadio to celebrate my album Denim and Rhinestones and bring these new songs to my fans in VR with Meta Horizon Worlds. This album has already marked a special time in my career in the months since its release and I'm so excited to celebrate it with the people who have made it special. This is also my first time performing for a VR audience and I’m so excited to connect with my fans in a new way."

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with Carrie Underwood by listening to some of her Denim & Rhinestones songs below.