Mark Meadows Complies With Subpoena In January 6 Investigation

By Bill Galluccio

September 15, 2022

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena from the Department of Justice relating to the investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, CNN reported.

Last year, Meadows turned over thousands of text messages and emails to the House select committee investigating the riot before he abruptly stopped. The House voted to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress, but the Justice Department declined to bring charges.

The messages and emails covered the time between election day and President Joe Biden's inauguration. He withheld several hundred documents, citing executive privilege.

According to CNN, Meadows turned over the same documents to the Justice Department, satisfying the subpoena he was issued.

Meadows is the highest ranking official who worked under former President Donald Trump to comply with a subpoena relating to January 6 investigations. The Justice Department has issued around 40 subpoenas to people associated with Trump as part of its wide-ranging investigation.

