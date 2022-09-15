Multiple People Injured In Explosion During Bomb Squad Training

At least five people were injured during a bomb squad training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. The training was a joint operation that included the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and the ATF.

According to WTXF, instructors were installing a live bomb into a white car when it prematurely detonated.

The explosion destroyed the vehicle and injured three Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies, a Pennsylvania State Trooper, and an FBI bomb technician.

Two of the officers were airlifted to the hospital, while the other three were transported in an ambulance. Officials have not provided any information on their conditions.

WPVI reporter Dan Patrick shared photos from the scene on Twitter.

"#Update- SCI Phoenix officials say local ATF/FBI instructors were conducting classes on the property of SCI Phoenix when a explosion occurred when Montgomery Co. Bomb squad were installing a device and it pre-maturely exploded," he wrote.