Prosecutors Ask For New Trial For 'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office has filed a motion requesting a new trial for Adnan Syed, whose case was the subject of the hit podcast Serial.

Syed was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment of his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in February 2000. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Syed has maintained his innocence.

The request for a new trial comes after a nearly year-long review of the case. Investigators uncovered new evidence, including two alternative suspects. Despite knowing about the other suspects, prosecutors in the original case never turned that information over to Syed's defense team.

"As stewards of the court, we are obligated to uphold confidence in the integrity of convictions and do our part to correct when this standard has been compromised," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. "We have spoken with the family of Ms. Hae Min Lee, and (they) fully understand that the person responsible for this heinous crime must be held accountable."

The motion for a new trial also requested that Syed be released from prison on his own recognizance.

"We believe that keeping Mr. Syed detained as we continue to investigate the case with everything that we know now when we do not have confidence in the results of the first trial would be unjust," Mosby said.

A hearing date on the motion has not been set.