Rare Wisconsin Home By Famous Architect On Market For First Time In History

A rare Wisconsin home has gone on the market for the first time in history, according to real estate website Zillow.

The home, located at 1425 Valley View Drive in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, was designed in 1954 by one of America's most famous architects: Frank Lloyd Wright. The seller is asking $735,000 for the piece of history, which boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 4,978 square feet.

According to Zillow:

"This is a rare opportunity to own a work by America's most prominent architect. One of Frank Lloyd Wright's largest Usonian homes is on the market for the first time in its history. Designed in 1954, the house features 6 bedrooms & 6.5 bathrooms in 4,978 square feet, located on a bluff of a ravine that overlooks the Root River, Colonial Park and Racine CC. Sitting on over 3 stunning acres blending with nature and maximizing views. The expansive dramatic Great Room is cantilevered above the ravine emphasizing the continuity between interior and exterior. The guestroom is on the 2nd floor of the main wing, adjoining a sitting room (den) and a balcony that overlooks the Great room and ravine below. All but one of the 6 bedrooms is en suite. See documents for much more information & detail."