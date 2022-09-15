Texas Officials Offer Reward For Man Who Shot Alligator, Cut Tail Off

Officials are seeking information regarding the illegal and fatal shooting of an alligator in East Texas — and they're offering a reward.

Texas Game Wardens announced Wednesday (September 14) they would offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction. The incident occurred on the morning of September 11 where a Texas Game Warden responded to a call of a dead alligator on a boat ramp at the Port of Liberty.

The alligator was shot in the head and half of its tail was cut off.

Officials said the alligator was about 8 to 9 feet long, according to MySanAntonio. The person who killed the alligator is believed to have been pursuing or hunting it.

While it's not illegal to hunt alligators in the state of Texas, hunters must have an appropriate permit. Even if a hunter has a permit, they can only hunt during open season for alligators, which is from September 10 to September 30 in core counties.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263.