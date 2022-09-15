This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Wisconsin

Food is a great representation of culture and history. Sit-down restaurants that serve traditional foods can tell you a lot about which crops are most popularly grown, and which ingredients are most commonly used to perfect dishes of various ethnicities that originated in your region. If anything, traditional restaurants can be used to associate each state with specific cuisine. For example, the South has always been known for soul food plates, while the Northeast is famous for seafood dishes.

According to a list complied by Reader's Digest, the most popular traditional restaurant in Wisconsin is The Old Fashioned located in Madison.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the food served at The Old Fashioned:

"Although supper clubs originated in New York City, Wisconsin lays claim to using the nightclub-and-restaurant concept as a cover for its real business: illegal booze during Prohibition. There are more than 250 supper clubs across the Badger State, and one such institution sits steps from the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison. The Old Fashioned is regularly recognized for what many consider the best cheese curds in the state, along with a great combination of traditional Wisconsin supper club fare: the walleye sandwich; Wisconsin fondue; a lazy Susan with relishes, smoked fish, and mustard; beer cheese soup with popcorn; fish fry; and, of course, local beers and cocktails."