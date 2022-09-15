T.J. Watt's Expected Recovery Timetable Revealed

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been placed on the injured reserve and is expected to miss the next six weeks "or so" while rehabilitating a torn pectoral injury, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

"The #Steelers have officially placed star TJ Watt on Injured Reserve, and he's likely out for the next 6 weeks or so while he rehabs his torn pec muscle," Rapoport tweeted. "They have signed LB David Anenih from the #Titans practice squad."

On Tuesday (September 13), the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year shared a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator saying "I'll be back" amid reports that he was expected to rehabilitate his pectoral tear rather than opting for season-ending surgery, which would've been necessary had he torn the tendon.