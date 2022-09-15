WATCH: Fire Breaks Out On Stage At Minneapolis Panic! At The Disco Concert

A small fire broke out on stage during yesterday's (September 14) Panic! At The Disco concert in Minnesota, according to Bring Me The News.

The band were performing their Viva Las Vengeance show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul when the incident occurred. The fire appears to have broken out in a corner of the stage. However, Brendon Urie continued to perform while staff members extinguished the flames. What sparked the fire hasn't been officially confirmed, but some who were in the audience at the time believe it was caused by stage pyrotechnics. Check out a video of the incident below.