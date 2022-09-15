WATCH: Fire Breaks Out On Stage At Minneapolis Panic! At The Disco Concert
By Taylor Linzinmeir
September 15, 2022
A small fire broke out on stage during yesterday's (September 14) Panic! At The Disco concert in Minnesota, according to Bring Me The News.
The band were performing their Viva Las Vengeance show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul when the incident occurred. The fire appears to have broken out in a corner of the stage. However, Brendon Urie continued to perform while staff members extinguished the flames. What sparked the fire hasn't been officially confirmed, but some who were in the audience at the time believe it was caused by stage pyrotechnics. Check out a video of the incident below.
It's not a Panic at the disco concert unless the pyro machine catches fire #panicatthedisco pic.twitter.com/GCaw78sNbF— Rust (@purplecoati) September 15, 2022
Panic! At The Disco kicked odd their 40-date world tour last week, and St. Paul was their fifth stop. The U.S. and Canadian tour dates feature special guests MARINA, Beach Bunny (on select dates) and Jake Wesley Rogers. The U.K. and E.U. tour dates feature special guest FLETCHER.
The tour is in support of their most recent project, Viva Las Vengeance, which debuted on August 19 via Fueled by Ramen and DCD2 Records. It is the band's seventh studio album. Urie told Kerrang! the album is "a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn't realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."