WATCH: Missing Cat Returns Home And Rings Owner's Doorbell

By Bill Galluccio

September 15, 2022

One scared confused calico cat standing outside in winter by stairs on front yard porch by door entrance to house during blizzard white storm, snowflakes falling
Photo: Getty Images

A family from New York was ecstatic after their eight-year-old cat Lilly returned home after wandering off. Stefanie Whitley told WPIX that she feared the worst after Lilly never came home after exploring their new neighborhood.

Whitley said that Lilly spent most of her time outdoors in her old neighborhood. They recently moved to Mastic Beach on Long Island, and Whitley and her family were worried when Lilly never returned home.

"Normally, she comes home, but this time felt different, and I didn't think that Lily was coming home," she told the news station.

After four days, Whitley was starting to give up hope when her doorbell rang. She checked the camera and was shocked to see Lilly pawing at the doorbell.

"We all gasped. We were laughing. We were emotional. We were crying. It was a great moment," Whitley said.

Whitley shared the heartwarming video on Facebook.

"Cat Rings ring camera door bell meowing what sounds like MOM!! after going missing for a week," she wrote.

