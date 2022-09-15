WATCH: Pat McAfee Reveals 'College GameDay' Week 3 Celeb Guest Picker

Country music superstar Luke Combs will serve as the celebrity guest picker during ESPN College GameDay's stop in Boone, North Carolina for the matchup between Troy and Appalachian State on Saturday (September 17), GameDay co-host Pat McAfee announced.

McAfee, who joined the longtime touring pregame show last week, announced Combs, who attended App State, as the special guest during Thursday's (September 15) live broadcast of the Pat McAfee Show.

"The celebrity guest picker will be App State's finest, CMA Entertainer of the Year, it has been confirmed, Luke Combs, give me a, 'LONG NECK ICE COLD BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART' all Saturday morning," McAfee announced excitedly with his co-hosts singing along. "Congrats to App State for getting GameDay and having an incredible team. Congrats to all of us for getting to say what he just said. I can't wait to see this showman, this songwriting, singing his a** off beast of a country musician Luke Combs this weekend."

(WARNING: The video below contains some coarse language)