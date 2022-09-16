1 Florida Student Missing, Another Injured After Lightning Strikes Row Boat

By Bill Galluccio

September 16, 2022

Kayak Overturned in Whitewater Rapids
Photo: Getty Images

One student was injured, and another remains missing after their rowboat overturned during a practice on Lake Fairview in Florida. Five students, who are part of the North Orlando Rowing Club, were in the boat when a lightning bolt caused it to capsize just before 6 p.m. on Thursday (September 15).

It is unclear if the lightning bolt directly struck the rowboat or if it struck nearby.

The Orlando Fire Department said that one student was taken to the hospital. No information was provided about their condition. The other three students were checked out and allowed to go home with their parents.

Multiple agencies, including the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, and Orange County Fire Rescue, responded to the scene and have been searching for the missing student.

"We're currently using our search patterns. We've identified where we believe the boat was capsized, and we're searching. We're going to being using additional technology from our partners in the area that can assist us to see if we can locate our missing child," said executive deputy Chief Ian David with Orlando Police Department.

Officials have not released information about the ages of the students or their identities. According to Fox News, the North Orlando Rowing Club serves boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 18. The group's schedule listed middle school and JV/Varsity teams as training at the time of the accident.

