Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond just revealed the first wave of locations that would be closing as the company undergoes a complete restructure.

The list of store closures comes a month after Bed Bath & Beyond first announced it would shutter about 150 locations and trim its workforce by 20%, according to FOX Business. "We believe these changes will have a widespread positive impact across customer experience, inventory assortment, supply chain execution and cost structure. The customer underpins our decisions, and we are committed to delivering what they want while driving growth, profitability, and financial returns," interim CEO Sue Gove said.

The home goods retailer released the preliminary list of 56 stores that would close out of the anticipated 150. Here's a first look at the closures affecting Arizona stores:

Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

It's unclear when the listed stores would close their doors at this time.