Beyoncé Inducted Into Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame
By Tony M. Centeno
September 16, 2022
Beyoncé continues to shatter world records with every she drops, and every dollar she rakes in.
According to a report Rolling Stone published on Thursday, September 15, the "Alien Superstar" singer earned over a dozen entries in the new 2023 Guinness World Records book. Some of the records include “First act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums," which is now seven albums thanks to Renaissance, and “Highest annual earnings for a female singer.” She also holds the world record for “Most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician” and “Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever" with husband JAY-Z.
All of her new records allowed her to be inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame. Beyoncé was inducted alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently holds the world record "Most goals in men's international" soccer. The acclaimed singer's newest achievement comes a year after she made history at the 2021 Grammys. Once "Black Parade" won Best R&B Performance, Bey officially won her 28th award, which is the most trophies any artist has ever won, male or female.
“This is so overwhelming, I’ve been working my whole life — since nine years old — and I can’t believe this happened on such a magical night,” she said.
