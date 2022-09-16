Beyoncé Inducted Into Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame

All of her new records allowed her to be inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame. Beyoncé was inducted alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently holds the world record "Most goals in men's international" soccer. The acclaimed singer's newest achievement comes a year after she made history at the 2021 Grammys. Once "Black Parade" won Best R&B Performance, Bey officially won her 28th award, which is the most trophies any artist has ever won, male or female.



“This is so overwhelming, I’ve been working my whole life — since nine years old — and I can’t believe this happened on such a magical night,” she said.



