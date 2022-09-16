Diddy Explains How He Executively Produced Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' LP

"People do no know this," Diddy explained. "Somebody tried to jerk me but I fixed it. I actually am one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's last album. So a lot of people don't know this. We got them to change in Wikipedia. Somebody over at the label tried to leave my name out but he came to me and said 'I want you to be apart' of helping me finish up this album.'"



"So I was apart of not just the record I was on with him on his last album," he continued. "He was like 'Yo I'm a big fan of Life After Death. I know you got like that vibe and I'm bringing that vibe. My stuff has a west coast sound but it also has a Bad Boy sound so I felt like Yo I really need you to come and help me out with this."



The multihyphenate artist appeared on track no. 4 of Victory Lap called "Young N***a," in which he goes by his OG moniker Puff Daddy. The Bad Boy founder made the revelation the day before he was revealed as the latest addition to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival.



