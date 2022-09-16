North West has a one-of-a-kind item saved for her in Kris Jenner's will. During her recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kim Kardashian revealed that her daughter will one day receive a crystal Chanel purse that's shaped like a LEGO.

The rare purse came into the Kardashian's possession when she was eight months pregnant with North and was about to do her first photo shoot with designer Karl Lagerfeld. "The big myth is that he'll give you a bag on set if it's like your first photo shoot with him," she told the show's host James Corden.

Kim said she was daydreaming about what purse she would receive but once she got to the shoot, something unexpected happened. "He comes a few hours later," Kim said. "Then, in walks none other than Kris Jenner decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel."

Karl, who was the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death in 2019, was impressed by Kris' outfit. "[I'm] waiting for my bag," Kim shared. "He comes out and he pulls out this LEGO clutch. It looked like a big LEGO and it was a crystal one."

"He goes over me and hands it to my mom!" Kim said. "I went into the bathroom, started hysterically crying and I'm like pregnant, hormonal." She shared that she had already planned to give the bag to North after she was born. Kim confirmed that Kris has a provision in her will to make sure North will receive the special bag.