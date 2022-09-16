Latest On Justin Herbert's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is said to be "OK" after suffering an apparent abdomen injury late in his team's 27-24 Thursday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to head coach Brandon Staley via NFL.com.

Staley said Herbert underwent X-rays after the game and the team would know more about the quarterback's status on Friday (September 16) during his postgame press conference.

Herbert wasn't made available to media members on Thursday (September 15) night.

The former University of Oregon standout was seen grabbing his midsection after taking a hard hit to the ribs during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game.

Herbert laid on the ground for a few minutes before being assisted to the sideline, at which point back up Chase Daniel came in for one mandatory play.

Herbert re-entered the game and was seen wincing after every hit, with the drive resulting punt, but Los Angeles regained possession and Herbert led a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to pressure Kansas City late.

The third-year quarterback was sacked twice and hit eight times during Thursday's game.

"You're not going to see a quarterback at any level of football play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance more than him," Staley said via NFL.com. "There's nobody that can do what he can do, nobody. He showed a lot of guts, he showed us what he shows every day, that we're never out of the fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance."

Los Angeles will resume action in 10 days when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium in Week 3.