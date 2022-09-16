Nissan Recalls Over 200,000 Trucks Because They Could Roll Away

Nissan is recalling over 200,000 pickup trucks because an issue may cause them to roll away. The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from 2020-2023.

The automaker explained that the transmission parking pawl may not engage when the trucks are shifted into park. There have been no reports of injuries are crashes due to the issue.

Nissan said it is still working on a fix for the issue and will begin notifying owners on November 1. But, for now, the car company said that owners should always engage the parking brake to prevent the trucks from rolling away.

In July, Nissan issued a recall for over 180,000 Nissan Frontier and Titan models due to a similar, though not identical, issue.

You can check to see if our vehicle is subject to a recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.