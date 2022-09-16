NLE Choppa Reacts After Ex-Girlfriend Posts Emotional Video About Him

By Tony M. Centeno

September 16, 2022

NLE Choppa
Photo: Getty Images

NLE Choppa recently broke up with his girlfriend Marissa DaNae, and she's not taking it very well.

Earlier this week, the Memphis native took to Twitter to announce he's currently single after dating DaNae since last year. A few days after the rapper's message went viral, his ex-girlfriend uploaded an emotional video of herself speaking about the end of their relationship, which apparently happened last week. DaNae, a 26-year-old model and influencer, got together with the 19-year-old rapper in 2021 and had been romantically tied to him ever since. After her sentimental video went viral, Choppa took to social media to address their breakup.

"To begin, I take full blame, full accountability, full responsibility for all my actions," he began in his 37-minute YouTube video.

He went on to uplift DaNae as the "sweetest, kindest person" and admitted that it was the "best relationship" he ever had. Unfortunately, he admitted that he just wasn't ready for that type of commitment with her. In addition to wishing her the best, he also advised fans to "be gentle on her heart" while they both try to move on.

Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the end of NLE Choppa and Marissa DaNae's relationship above.

