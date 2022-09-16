This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Washington

Gooey, greasy cheeseburgers are perfect for those hungry cravings, especially with a soda and some fries. With thousands of restaurants serving this American classic, Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state:

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger' between January 1, 2022, and July 15, 2022... All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 27, 2022."

According to writers, Ooh La La Burgers serves the best cheeseburger in Washington!

Here at this restaurant, you can get their classic cheeseburger (normal or bacon), or try one of their specials. One of their unique offerings is the Hot Lips burger, which comes with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, tomatoes, sweet onions, mayo, and mixed greens on a jalapeno Kaiser roll.

Yelper Rena B. recently dropped by Ooh La La and tried one of their cheeseburgers:

"Everything tasted of quality. The bun, the toppings, the meat, the fresh cut fries. All seasoned well, I didn't add anything to improve the flavor and I always do. The service was stellar!! Folks care for each other and the customers, it's evident in the food but also the atmosphere and the attentive nature in which they handled all of us. The friendly banter was highly appreciated."

You can find Ooh La La Burgers at 1312 N I St. in Tacoma.

