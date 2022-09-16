This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri

Chicken sandwiches are classic. Due to how widely available this item is, it can be perfect for a quick stop in a fast food drive-thru during a road trip, or ordered with perfectly paired sides and topped with the finest ingredients at a nice, sit down restaurant on a date night. In addition to choosing your own toppings, some restaurants will even let you customize how spicy your chicken sandwich is made. Though this menu item can be found in restaurants all over the state, there is one restaurant in Missouri that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best chicken sandwich in Missouri can be found at Southern located in St. Louis. The chicken sandwich that Lovefood recommended ordering is the Southern Chicken Sandwich.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"Inspired by Nashville hot chicken, the poultry at Southern is juicy, crispy and perfectly spiced. The Southern Chicken Sandwich comes with pretty standard toppings like chipotle mayo and pickles, but customers who love it have a great hack up their sleeves – choose your chicken hot for the ultimate flavor bomb. There are also options to go sweet and spicy by picking General Tso's seasoning or opt for a hot honey glaze."