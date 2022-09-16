Typhon Remnants Bring Hurricane-Force Winds, Flooding Rains To Alaska

Residents in western Alaska are bracing for the strongest storm in over a decade as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move across the Bering Sea. The storm will bring hurricane-force winds with gusts up to 90 mph and heavy rains that could cause extensive coastal flooding.

On Thursday evening, the National Weather Service Anchorage said that a buoy south of Amchitka Island recorded a 41-foot wave.

"As of 11pm this evening Buoy 46071 south of Amchitka Island in the Western Aleutians has recorded seas to 41 feet🌊🌊!! Here is a picture of the massive waves caught on the buoy's camera. Adak Island has recorded multiple gusts to 75 mph and reached 70°F," NWS Anchorage tweeted.