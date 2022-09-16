Unusual 'Floating' Minnesota Home For Sale

If you have ever thought to yourself, "My house is too boring... I wish it floated," you are in luck. A very unusual Minnesota home is currently on the market for $750,000, according to the real estate website Zillow — And yes, it floats. Sort of. A more accurate description would be to say it is suspended above the trees.

The "floating house" is located at 3328 East Superior Street in Duluth, Minnesota. It boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,452 square-feet. Here's what the Zillow listing says about the property:

This home speaks to the heart of what we mean when we say a "once in a lifetime opportunity"! The mid-century modern home, known as the "Erickson House", is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior. Built of steel, concrete and slate in 1959, this time capsule is ready to be restored and polished. The wall of windows, in the open concept great room and primary bedroom, looks into the trees, suspended in nature. This engineering feat has stood solid through its 60 years and is ready to once again "shine". One level living with three ensuite baths and an indoor pool + shower room under the garage are beyond, beyond! Take a step into the extraordinary!

Check out some photos of Minnesota's "floating home" via its Zillow listing.