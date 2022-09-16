WATCH: Miss Michigan USA's Iconic Reaction To Hearing Beyoncé's New Album

The remaining contestants on this season of Big Brother have missed a lot of news while they've been isolated from the outside world for the last 72 days (and counting). One of these major milestones was the release of Beyoncé's latest project Renaissance, which arrived on July 29.

One of the final contestants on the reality competition show's 24th season, Miss Michigan USA 2021 Taylor Hale, is no exception. Without access to social media or the internet, Hale had yet to hear the highly-anticipated seventh studio album from Queen B. Luckily, she earned her own private listening party when she received the Head Of House nomination during last night's episode (September 15).

Decked out in a bubblegum pink Head Of Household robe and wired headphones, Hale sat on the couch and listened to the album for the first time. Immediately, her face lights up as the exclaims, "Already?! Beyoncé! Oh my god, it's so good!" while she smiles from ear to ear. Check out the video of her iconic reaction below.